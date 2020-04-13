PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Commuters are seeing more changes today from the Port Authority. Less people are allowed to use their services, including riding the bus.

Right now, the Port Authority says their ridership is down more than 80 percent, but that could increase. They’re asking people who don’t have to take public transportation to avoid it. If you have too, keep your distance and wear a mask.

They found over the last few weeks there are reports that some of their buses are too busy.

“We’ve seen photos on social media and people sending it into customer service saying ‘I can’t properly social distance because there are 40 to 50 people on this bus,’” said Adam Brandolph with the Port Authority.

They have decided to limit the amount of riders. Starting today, no more than ten riders will be allowed on a 35-foot bus at once. No more than 15 will be allowed on a 40-foot bus at one time, and no more than 25 riders will be allowed on a 60-foot bus or light rail vehicle at one time.

“For social distancing reasons, we saw or seen over the last few weeks some vehicles of ours are more crowded than others,” said Brandolph.

This is a strange, yet challenging time.

And with that comes advice — advice the Port Authority wouldn’t typically share: “We’re reversing course right now and saying, ‘stay off transit unless you have to be out, unless you have to go to a grocery store, pharmacy, unless you’re going to work.’”

And employees have also been impacted by these changes. KDKA was told with four testing positive for the coronavirus, some are choosing to stay home and take care of their families while others are self-quarantining.