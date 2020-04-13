



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman who went viral for holding a sign asking for more beer, has gotten her wish.

Molson Coors showed up at 93-year old Olive Veronesi’s home Monday afternoon with a special delivery, ten-cases of Coors Light beer.

Veronesi wasted no time, cracking open a cold one right on the front porch.

“That tastes pretty good,” Olive said.

The Seminole, Pennsylvania native went viral last week after a relative of Veronesi’s took a photo of her holding a dry-erase board that read “I need more beer!”

That photo went viral around the world on the KDKA Facebook page, viewed more than five-million times.

In the photo Olive was holding a can of Coors Light.

“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” Olive says.

Veronesi has been staying at home to help flatten the curve and keep everyone, and herself safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from Molson Coors paid Olive a special visit, dropping off the beer.

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day,” Molson Coors said.

Thousands of people reached out to get Olive a beer after the photo was posted.

As you can imagine some of the responses to the photo were pretty funny.

“Oh okay a 93-year-old does it and it’s funny and heartwarming but when I do it I’m an alcoholic,” Ty Mason wrote.