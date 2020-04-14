Comments
SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) — Cedar Point is honoring 2020 season passes in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The amusement park said Tuesday on its website that 2020 season passes will be valid for the rest of this year whenever the park is able to reopen.
The passes will be good for 2021.
Cedar Point says it currently plans to open in mid-May, if possible.
“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe,” said VP and GM Jason McClure in a statement on the website. “This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank you again for your understanding and loyalty to Cedar Point.”
