BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — The first coronavirus patient treated at the Butler Memorial Hospital ICU was released.
On Tuesday, Karen Rich was wheeled out of the hospital.
She received applause from doctors and nurses.
She survived the virus after spending time on a ventilator.
On her way out, Rich thanked the medical team and gave a hug to a nurse.
“I want to thank Butler Health Systems for saving my life,” Rich said in a YouTube video shared by Butler Health System.
“Karen gives praise to God for answering so many prayers and thanks the entire BHS medical team for saving her life,” Butler Health System said on YouTube.
