



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goodwill has opened no-contact, self-service donation areas at each of its 27 locations in Southwestern Pennsylvania due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with Goodwill say the move was necessary, because people have been leaving so many donations outside their stores.

Previously, Goodwill had asked people to hold onto their donations during the pandemic because they had shut down their stores and donation centers for safety reasons.

Mike Smith, the president and CEO of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania, said in the news release:

“We know that many people are doing their spring cleaning while at home during the COVID-19 situation. We know people need an outlet for all of the merchandise they have accumulated, and we don’t want community donations to end up in the trash. Having our donation centers available helps alleviate unintended health and safety consequences, as well as hurting our environment by filling landfills with material that could be reused.”

If you’d like to make a donation, you can drive up to the locations self-service area, put your donations in specially-marked bins or areas, and then they will be moved into quarantined areas of the store.

The self-service donation areas are open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To find a full list of locations visit: https://www.goodwillswpa.org/donate-goods