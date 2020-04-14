HARRISBURG (AP) — A Republican proposal to force the governor to adopt new rules that would allow for more businesses to open during the COVID-19 pandemic moved ahead in the Legislature on Tuesday.

The bill would direct Gov. Tom Wolf to develop a system based on guidance for businesses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and on an advisory memo on the topic sent out late last month by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Wolf closed businesses deemed not essential to sustaining life about a month ago and subsequently set up a review system for those who wanted permission to reopen.

Majority Republican members argued the Wolf administration’s approach has been inconsistent, unfair and difficult to understand. They said there are businesses that can safely operate and should.

But Democrats countered that loosening the shutdown, in place for about a month, would cause more infections and may overwhelm the health care system.

The proposal was sent to the Senate on strict party lines, 107-95.

Wolf said in a call with reporters that he would withhold judgment on reopening legislation until he sees details, but he acknowledged there are differences over the best approach.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)