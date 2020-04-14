



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The statewide shutdown of Fine Wine & Good Spirits has consumers looking for options and businesses are getting creative.

One local seller of wine and spirits is open and business is booming.

You still can’t go inside and browse, but you can still place an order online for pick up or delivery from Pennsylvania Libations in the Strip District.

They work with 17 distilleries throughout the state.

“Because a lot of these distilleries are still functioning, making sanitizer for the community and state, what that allows us to do is remain open,” owner Christian Simmons said.

Simmons has actually hired more staff and added an e-commerce component.

“We’re taking this opportunity to spread brand equity for all the local brands and producers around the state,” Simmons said. “And hopefully this gives a little gumption moving forward even after everything settles down.”

And with delivery to Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, it’s been non-stop work.

“Being able to do wine, spirits and beer in one order and have one delivery, to your house, is something that’s never been done before,” Simmons said.

Simmons has hired at least seven additional employees.