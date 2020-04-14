



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for two suspects involved in a hit-and-run accident with one of their police cruisers in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Right now, KDKA is being told that the officer who was in the police car is okay, and that police continue to search for suspects.

It allegedly happened near the Zone 1 Police Station on Brighton Road around 12:30 a.m.

There was visible damage done to the passenger side of the police car and the side mirror was ripped off.

The other car involved in the accident is accused of taking off towards North Charles Street.

It’s believed that there would be heavy damage to that car’s drivers side including a missing mirror and headlight.

Within an hour, police found a car around the corner on North Charles Street that was flipped over with no one inside.

KDKA has not been told if it is the car that hit the police cruiser but officers were investigating it.

KDKA is also told that there was a male driver and a female passenger in the car that hit the police vehicle.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details