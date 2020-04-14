Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students in the Propel Charter School system will be getting laptops to take their learning fully online.
1,600 chromebooks were mailed out to students over the weekend.
Most of the 4,000+ students in the system did not have access to computers or the internet.
Teachers in the school system are doing what they can to keep kids engaged.
“They have been making phone calls encouraging students to stay positive. Teachers and staff have been making inspiring videos to keep their students engaged,” said Dr. Tina Chekan, CEO and Superintendent of Propel Schools.
Propel Schools have already started with some online learning, but will fully launch when all of the Chromebooks being sent to students have been delivered.
