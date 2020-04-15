BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — It was a combined effort between seven school districts in Butler County to gather donations for the community’s frontline workers.

The Seneca Valley superintendent said she got the idea from a neighboring county, so in partnership with the superintendents at Mars, South Butler, Butler, Karns City, Moniteau and Slippery Rock, they looked for personal protective equipment inside the schools.

“They went through science classrooms, nurses offices and we were able to find some N95 masks that were in our closets that had expired, but the hospitals are still able to use them and right now we are closed and not using them,” said Liz Williams who’s a nurse for Seneca Valley.

In total, they were able to pack up dozens of boxes, which included goggles, masks and nearly 2,000 gloves.

On Wednesday, frontline healthcare workers from Butler Health System picked up the donations to be used during the pandemic.