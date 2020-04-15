PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is suing the Catholic Pittsburgh Diocese, claiming he was abused by three priests as a child — two of them who he knew only as “father.”

A 62-year-old man who lives in New Hampshire filed the suit in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

It alleges that the abuse began when he was 7 or 8 and was a student at St. Coleman’s Catholic School in Turtle Creek. He claims the abuse continued through the age of 15 as he was living at the New Castle Youth Development Center.

The only named priest in the suit is Father Edward Maliszewski, who was the assistant pastor of St. Coleman’s Church from 1955 to 1964. He died in 2006.

According to the lawsuit, Maliszewski took the victim to the rectory, forced him to drink wine and assaulted him. In the suit, the victim claims the priest told him it was what God wanted for the both of them.

The victim alleges Maliszewski continued to abuse him at his home when they were alone.

During a stay at Woodville State Hospital from 1970 to 1971, the suit alleges the then-14-year-old victim was sexually abused by an unknown visiting priest. He claims he was also assaulted at the age of 15 at the New Castle Youth Development Center by an unknown visiting priest who also allegedly told him it was what God wanted.

The suit names the Pittsburgh Diocese, current Bishop David Zubik, the two unidentified priests, and former Cardinal Donald Wuerl, of Washington, D.C., who served as bishop of the Pittsburgh Diocese from 1988 to 2006.

According to a press release, the diocese has “repeatedly” refused to provide the names of priests who visited the state hospital and the New Castle Youth Development Center during the time the alleged abuse happened.