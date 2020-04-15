Comments
CENTRE COUNTY (KDKA) – State police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man.
According to their Twitter feed, 67-year-old Toby Altman was last seen on Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Street in Lemont, Pennsylvania.
He is described as 5’9″, 140 pounds with gray hair, a gray goatee, and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and black slippers.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
