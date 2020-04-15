BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Reports 60 More Deaths And Over 25,000 Cases Statewide
CENTRE COUNTY (KDKA) – State police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man.

Photo Credit: Pa. State Police/Twitter

According to their Twitter feed, 67-year-old Toby Altman was last seen on Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Street in Lemont, Pennsylvania.

He is described as 5’9″, 140 pounds with gray hair, a gray goatee, and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and black slippers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

