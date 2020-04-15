CLEVELAND (KDKA) – On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns revealed their new uniform combinations for the upcoming 2020 season and beyond.

The new scheme will pay homage to the team’s best memories from the past in conjunction with modern styles.

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms 📰: https://t.co/QdX0WYeRkx pic.twitter.com/KkHuSUIT9F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

The team says the new look is inspired by the AAFC and NFL championship teams of the past “while integrating all of the modern technology of the Nike Vapor Uniform, which provides the comfort players expect in today’s game.”

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson in a news release. “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.”

The fresh look will feature brown jerseys with white numbers and white jerseys with brown numbers along with brown or white pants. The standard combinations will be brown jerseys with white pants and white jerseys with brown pants.

Replacing the “DAWG POUND” stitching inside the collar of every jersey will be “1946,” the year the team was founded.

“Our uniforms have always been iconic,” said Johnson. “They’ve always been classic. They will forever be iconic and classic now with what we’ve launched and how we feel about them.”

The Browns are also looking to help the those on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus.

The team has started the “Hats off to Our Heroes” Fund, which will focus on helping healthcare professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team is pledging 100 percent of the sales from the new jerseys to the “Hat off to Our Heroes” fund.

“We just felt like getting back to our roots and going back to who we are and who we’ll always be is a reason why we made this change,” Johnson said.

“We hope that our fans, alumni and players, who are obviously really excited about it, will be happy with the direction where we went.”