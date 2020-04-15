



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You might want to check your bank account today, because many people received their $1,200 stimulus check.

The sun was shining just a bit brighter for many of us today. That’s because $80 million in stimulus checks have been direct deposited in bank accounts.

For people like Debbie Hicks of Lincoln-Lemington, it was a welcomed windfall.

“I feel great,” she said. “I’m out here spending it now.”

There’s no doubt $1,200 makes a big difference for folks who are laid off.

“Glad it’s here,” said Martin Loebig of Ross Township. “I’ve been out of work for a couple weeks now because of this whole thing. I’ll be glad when this is all over. In the meantime, at least I can survive, get some food for a while.”

For taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, you’ll receive the full $1,200.

Couples earning less than $150,000 a year get $2,400.

And you get another $500 bucks for dependents.

“We’ve been struggling,” said Christian Harvey of Brighton Heights. “We’re both in the restaurant business. We’ve been out of work since March 14, is when we were laid off. It’s been difficult.”

If you receive your income tax return in the mail, you’ll wait a few more weeks to get your stimulus check.

If you don’t file taxes, click here for information on how to get yours.