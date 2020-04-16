BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Jumps To 38
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Arrest, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted for a homicide that happened in Oakland earlier this month has been arrested.

Pittsburgh Police say 20-year-old Devlin Clifford turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

On April 1, a man was shot in the head on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue just before 1 a.m.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Esam Tanzim Hossain, was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Clifford is charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Comments