PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted for a homicide that happened in Oakland earlier this month has been arrested.
Pittsburgh Police say 20-year-old Devlin Clifford turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On April 1, a man was shot in the head on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue just before 1 a.m.
The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Esam Tanzim Hossain, was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Clifford is charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
