MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are looking for a missing 70-year-old woman.
Police say they’re investigating the disappearance of McCandless resident Gale Pearson.
She’s described by police as a white female about 5 feet and 5 inches tall. She has blonde hair and green eyes. Police say she drives a maroon 2003 Honda Accord with the Pa. zoological license plate PZA404R.
Working together with McCandless Police, county police learned she disappeared after picking up her car from a garage in McCandless on March 17.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
