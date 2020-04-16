BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Jumps To 38
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are looking for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Police say they’re investigating the disappearance of McCandless resident Gale Pearson.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

She’s described by police as a white female about 5 feet and 5 inches tall. She has blonde hair and green eyes. Police say she drives a maroon 2003 Honda Accord with the Pa. zoological license plate PZA404R.

Working together with McCandless Police, county police learned she disappeared after picking up her car from a garage in McCandless on March 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

