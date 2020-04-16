BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Jumps To 38
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:International Conservation Center, Local TV, Ohio, Ohio News, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, Port Clinton


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is providing food to zoos in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

The zoo delivered more than 600 bales of hay to the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio.

Three members International Conservation Center made the trip  Saturday to Port Clinton with two trucks full of hay.

The park’s 400 animals will greatly appreciate the delivery.

“In this critical time, it is a challenge to continue to feed and care for our animal collections in zoos across the country, and maintain our essential employees at our facilities. We work closely with the African Safari Wildlife Park on many conservation efforts and are happy to help feed their animals in this time of need,” says Dr. Barbara Baker, president & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, in a release. “Even while we are currently facing our own challenges here in Pittsburgh, we are still reaching out to our regional partners to determine how we can help.”

Comments