PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is providing food to zoos in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The zoo delivered more than 600 bales of hay to the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio.
Three members International Conservation Center made the trip Saturday to Port Clinton with two trucks full of hay.
The park’s 400 animals will greatly appreciate the delivery.
“In this critical time, it is a challenge to continue to feed and care for our animal collections in zoos across the country, and maintain our essential employees at our facilities. We work closely with the African Safari Wildlife Park on many conservation efforts and are happy to help feed their animals in this time of need,” says Dr. Barbara Baker, president & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, in a release. “Even while we are currently facing our own challenges here in Pittsburgh, we are still reaching out to our regional partners to determine how we can help.”
You must log in to post a comment.