



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Rite Aid held a soft-opening for its new Coronavirus drive-thru testing site on Thursday. It’s just one of many sites expected to pop up over the next several weeks.

The pharmacy chain’s Monroeville location is the first in Western Pennsylvania where people can drive up and get a self-swab test.

But before you show up, you must make an appointment, if you don’t, the chain says you could be turned away.

With the growing need to have additional testing sites, expect to see the parking lots of some Rite Aid stores lined with white tents and vehicles.

“We’ll be building up to several hundred at this test site everyday, ” Mary Miller, the manager of Clinical and Pharmacy Services at Rite Aid, said.

The Rite Aid in Monroeville is just one of four across the state offering the service.

And although anyone can schedule an appointment, they do hope those on the front lines make it there first.

“In particular, health care providers, first responders and anybody over the age of 60,” said Miller.

From 9 a.m. to 5p.m., seven days a week, the pharmacy chain expects to complete at least 200 tests a day.

There is no cost, but they do ask people to stay in their vehicles and conduct the test on their own.

“They put a swab in their one nostril twist it twice around, hold it for 15 seconds. Then move to the other nostril, twist it two times around and holding it for 15 seconds. So they’re doing all of the collection through themselves through the guidance of our pharmacists,” said Miller.

Rite Aid said it will take a few days to get the test results. People will be notified online, but if you get a positive test, you’ll receive a call.