CRANBERRY TWP, PA (KDKA) – As your stimulus check money hits your bank account, one woman in Cranberry is challenging people to give the money to someone in need.

Susan O’Connor started a Facebook Group on Monday called “Stimulus Check Exchange.”

She tells KDKA that her and her husband both still have their income so they decided to find a family in need through social media to donate their check.

While they are in the process of closing on a house, she said she wanted to do something to give back during the pandemic.

“Of course, there are going to be incidentals that we could use $2,400 for when we buy this house, but I guess what I would ask people to do is to think about is there someone else who needs the money more than you? It’d be nice to have the money, but do you really need the money?” O’Connor tells KDKA.

O’Connor invited her friends from across the country to join the group and start a movement.

So far, the group has grown to include families in need sharing their stories and other people like O’Connor looking to help.

If you join, she asks that you share your story with the group, then any exchange of messages and funds can happen privately.