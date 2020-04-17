



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Elections Division is getting ready to send mail-in ballot applications to registered voters across the county due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The applications will be for participation in the June 2 primary election.

The mail-in ballot applications along with a postage-paid, addressed envelope will go to registered voters who have not yet applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the primary.

Voters can also apply online for a mail-in ballot. They just have to visit alleghenyvotes.com.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in the news release:

“Last month it became clear that we would not be able to conduct a typical election. I asked the County Manager to begin exploring what it would take to be able to send mail-in ballot applications to every voter, including what supplies would be necessary for such a large undertaking. Although giving the okay to move forward with those options, I also called for an expansion of the state’s emergency declaration to allow us to send ballots. Without that authority, we’re moving forward with our plans to mail the mail-in ballot applications.”

“We hope that voters will continue to seek mail-in ballots as it is the safest option for them, and for all of our residents, during this pandemic.”

County officials say they have also been fielding concerns from polling workers about concerns for their own health while working on Election Day, as well as concerns from polling places about opening their facilities to the voting public.