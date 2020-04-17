



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dylan and Riley Stapleton will sit patiently by the phone next weekend with the hopes of getting the most important call of their lives.

The Indiana, Pa. natives hope their dreams come true during the 2020 NFL Draft, which takes place April 23-25.

Dylan and Riley are one year apart in age, but they have always starred together on the field.

After starring as prep athletes at Indiana High School, they joined forces at James Madison University where they combined for 16 catches in the 2020 FCS Championship game.

“We’ve spent pretty much every day together, working out and training,” Riley said. “We’ve been with each other, pushing each other, every step of the way.”

Riley is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass-catcher who hopes to pique the interest of NFL teams as a reliable option at either wide receiver or tight end.

“I’ve been hearing a little bit of both,” Riley said. “It goes back to what system is what. As of right now, I’ll probably put on five or 10 more pounds when I get into a system and become more of a receiving tight end.”

Dylan is a more traditional tight end prospect and his skills may fit some NFL systems better than others.

He believes not getting drafted and getting his choice of teams may work to his advantage.

“Getting drafted is nice but being a priority free agent gives you the opportunity to see what team fits best for you and that obviously helps us a lot,” Dylan said.

Unfortunately, their pro day at James Madison was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have been in contact with multiple NFL teams leading up to the draft.

No matter what happens next weekend, the brothers will be hanging out as they watch everything unfold.