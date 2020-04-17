Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Lurch
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Lurch came to Animal Friends along with several other bunnies who were left outside to fend for themselves. He’s a very confident rabbit who is a bit set in his ways, but he’s working hard on his manners and is making great progress. Lurch would like to go home with a family of experienced rabbit handlers who can continue to help him become the best bunny he can be!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Paris & Andy
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Paris is a 1-1/2-year-old hound mix. She came to us with her sister and a litter of puppies Paris was nursing. Paris and her sister were born to a feral mom and the family who lived on the property took care of them. She is a parvo survivor.
Paris lived with a foster family and is housetrained, and good with kids and dogs. In fact, Paris needs a quiet home with another dog for a buddy.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Andy is 9-months-old. He loves attention and being brushed. He is not a fan of being held for long periods. He is a very handsome boy who will make a great addition to a family. Andy is house trained, neutered and has all of his shots.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
