



Lurch

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Lurch came to Animal Friends along with several other bunnies who were left outside to fend for themselves. He’s a very confident rabbit who is a bit set in his ways, but he’s working hard on his manners and is making great progress. Lurch would like to go home with a family of experienced rabbit handlers who can continue to help him become the best bunny he can be!