CANONSBURG (KDKA) — In many counties across Western Pennsylvania, as the unemployment numbers continue to grow and struggles continue because of the Coronavirus pandemic, so does the need.

In Canonsburg on Friday morning, a “Truck to Trunk” drive-thru food distribution event took place. Hundreds of people lined up in their vehicles to get boxes of food in order to feed their families.

The line started forming at 3:30 a.m. The event didn’t start till 9 a.m.

“Right now, I would venture to say at least three to four or 500 cars that are sitting out there waiting to come here,” Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome said.

It took place at the Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church.

Thanks to the Greater Washington County Food Bank, along with 60 volunteers, 800 families will now be able to put food on the table.

It’s certainly a challenge, because just two days ago, other food banks stopped.

“We learned the Finleyville and the Peters Township food bank would not be distributing food because they were just not able to do it anymore,” said Mayor Rhome.

“I don’t have the money to buy the food and pay all my bills, so this is very important,” resident Shelly Spencer said.

Spencer said she waited in line for well over an hour. She wasn’t bothered by it, just grateful.

“I thank God everyday they’re doing this for us,” said Spencer.

For every vehicle that pulls up and pops their trunk, they’re getting enough food to feed their families for weeks.

Most had to register before they showed up, but for those who decided to drive-in last minute, food was still available.

“They’ll get a smaller box, but they’re going to go away here where they can still have something to eat to fill their bellies,” said Mayor Rhome.

Workers say they hope to have another drive-thru event next month.