PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s that time of year again, is Ben Roethlisberger worried if the Steelers draft a quarterback?
Well, Ben told SiriusXM’s Bruce Gradkowski that he isn’t concerned.
“That’s their prerogative,” Roethlisberger said.
Ben’s focus remains on coming back healthy for the 2020 season.
“I think it really put a little fire into me, like, ‘This is not the end for me,'” he said in the interview. “This is now how I’m going out. I’m going to go bust my butt, and I’m going to give it everything I have to just give myself a chance to just come back and try and be better than ever.”
The Steelers do not currently own a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as it was part of the trade to bring Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers from Miami.
