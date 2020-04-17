Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man has died in a house fire in Troy Hill.
According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, firefighters and EMS responded to a call for a residential fire in the 1500 block of Gardner Street at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.
When they arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from a first-floor window. Firefighters were able to gain entry into the home where they found the man.
He was taken out of the home where medics pronounced him dead.
There were no other residents inside and no other reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
