Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A youth minister in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has tested positive for coronavirus.
The minister at Saint Bonaventure Parish in Glenshaw received a positive result on Thursday, the diocese announced.
The diocese says the minister is being quarantined at home.
“The youth minister has not been involved in any in-person group gatherings since March 15, 2020,” the diocese said in a release.
Out of caution, the parish center is closed until Monday for extra cleaning.
You must log in to post a comment.