Filed Under:Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A youth minister in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister at Saint Bonaventure Parish in Glenshaw received a positive result on Thursday, the diocese announced.

The diocese says the minister is being quarantined at home.

“The youth minister has not been involved in any in-person group gatherings since March 15, 2020,” the diocese said in a release.

Out of caution, the parish center is closed until Monday for extra cleaning.

