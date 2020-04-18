Comments
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Some of the workers at the Shell Cracker Plant in Monaca will be returning to work on Monday.
The plant was ordered to closed last month.
However, less than 300 workers have remained on-site for maintenance.
Next week, 200 additional workers will return for critical repairs.
According to Shell, the workers will park on-site and will not be bused. Workers were previously concerned about the spread of infection in the buses.
Shell says they will be reviewing staffing needs each week.
