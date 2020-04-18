HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Ever since they resumed sales online, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has seen an increase in sales of 261%.

“After ramping up 46 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in the last few days and aiming to have 121 fulfillment centers picking and packing e-commerce orders this weekend, we’ve made significant progress in improving service to Pennsylvania consumers seeking access to wines and spirits,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a news release on Thursday.

The PLCB is looking to increase the number of orders it takes with each passing day and has the expectation of being able to take 10,000 or more in the coming week.

Online sales of wine and spirits in 2018-19 totaled around $5 million.

As of April 1, there have been 23,036 orders totaling $2.1 million.

The locations are closed to public and are using a limited staff which includes PLCB employees and contractors fulfilling online orders.

“While consumer interest and site traffic continue to outpace our ability to process orders, we ask consumers’ patience as we explore options to serve our customers while honoring public health guidance during this unprecedented disruption,” said Holden.

As of right now, the PLCB has no plans to reopen physical stores.