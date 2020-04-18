PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The RMU School of Engineering, Mathematics and Science has joined a local task force to help supply protective and diagnostic equipment to healthcare workers.
Nursing professors have donated personal protective equipment including gowns, gloves, and N95 respirator masks to the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
Nursing faculty also have donated four cases of nitrile gloves to the Vincentian Home in McCandless Township.
The university is also using its 3-D printing lab to manufacture components for protective face shields that PPE Connect PGH is distributing for free to healthcare providers.
(Video courtesy: Robert Morris University)
“We are working a group called PPE Connect PGH, to 3-D print mask bodies for face shields for hospital workers, healthcare workers, and at-risk individuals here in our engineering 3-D printing labs.” said Gabe Cottrell, Lab Engineer. “We have one batch of our printers which are printing a previously designed model, that’s been modified. The design takes between two to two and 1/2 hours to design, and we’re printing around 50 of these per day.”
The masks will be given to at risk and needy hospitals and institutions.
