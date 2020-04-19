PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority is implementing new measures amid Governor Wolf’s order for all Pennsylvanians to wear masks while in public.
Passengers who attempt to board Port Authority vehicles without a face covering “now will be questioned by the operator and asked to cover their face while on the vehicle,” according to a Port Authority spokesperson.
If a passenger cites certain economic or health reasons, they may be allowed to ride a Port Authority vehicle without a face covering. Children ages two and under will not be required to wear face coverings on vehicles.
Port Authority said it will be complying with Governor Wolf’s order and will be implementing it at 8 p.m. Sunday.
“The state’s order clearly means riders should wear face coverings while on transit vehicles,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman. “We want to do our part to uphold this statewide order and protect both our customers and employees.”
