PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During these difficult days, neighbors helping neighbors is just a sign of the times.
Today, it was the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh stepping up.
The center is distributing food and essentials twice per week.
Volunteers say they feel a need to give back.
“We have a responsibility to help the others. If I put myself in their shoes or in their position, I would like to see that I can get help,” said Mohcine Eljoufri, Director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh.
The center handed out more than 100 boxes of food throughout the neighborhood.
