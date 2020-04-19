BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During these difficult days, neighbors helping neighbors is just a sign of the times.

Today, it was the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh stepping up.

The center is distributing food and essentials twice per week.

Volunteers say they feel a need to give back.

“We have a responsibility to help the others. If I put myself in their shoes or in their position, I would like to see that I can get help,” said Mohcine Eljoufri, Director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh.

The center handed out more than 100 boxes of food throughout the neighborhood.

 

