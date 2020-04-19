PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a woman accused of repeatedly trying to set fire to a North Side apartment near the end of March.

The Fire Investigation Unit of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police had been called to investigate a series of “intentionally set” fires at an apartment on the 1700 block of Belleau Drive on March 25. The two fires were set at 7:18 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. on March 25, according to police.

However, according to the criminal complaint, apartment owners described four separate incidents on that same day where the suspect, 31-year-old Candice Copeland, allegedly lit fires to their door and the ground in front of it.

The apartment owners told police they had to repeatedly douse the small fires out with pots of water. The door to the apartment sustained some damage, according to the criminal complaint.

Copeland was arrested Saturday, April 18. Copeland is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated arson, arson – endangering property, causing or risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, intimidation of witnesses or victims and criminal attempt at criminal homicide.