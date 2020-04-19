Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and paramedics responded to the scene of a crash on West Liberty Avenue early Sunday morning.
Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the 1900 block of W Liberty Avenue around 5 a.m.
Police say that when first responders arrived on scene they found a vehicle that struck a pole along with a building.
Firefighters removed the driver and passenger from the pick-up truck.
The female and male victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
West Liberty Avenue is closed from Capital Avenue to Peola Road.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Police are investigating.
