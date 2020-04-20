MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw announced this week would be declared ‘Love Your Library Week’, as part of National Library Week.

National Library Week is being celebrated from April 19 through April 25.

The Pennsylvania Library Association and the American Library Association are encouraging communities to celebrate their libraries, despite them being closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.

In Mayor Shorraw’s proclamation, he encourages residents, not just in Monessen, but in the whole area to showcase their libraries, by using the hashtags #LoveYourLibrary and #ThankYouLibraries.

Those wishing to participate can post and share photos and memories involving their public libraries on social media. Another way ti participate is to share what they are currently reading, their favorite book, or why they think libraries are an important part of our communities.

For over 80 years, the Monessen Public Library has served the residents of Monessen and visitors from the surrounding four counties.

The Monessen Library was recently renovated in 2012.

Tthe Monessen Library offers a robust children’s program, computer access, community meeting space, STEM and STEAM learning, a Genealogy Club, Microfilm and Newspaper Archives, in addition to their book distribution.

“Our library is one of our most valued institutions in Monessen. It provides an anchor for our Downtown. It is a place where kids can go to learn and succeed, and where friends can catch up. The staff is friendly and helpful, and we are truly lucky to have such a wonderful library,” said Shorraw in a press release.