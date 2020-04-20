



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doors to liquor stores in Pennsylvania have been closed for weeks during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, online sales have grown dramatically.

To handle this increase, starting today, people can place orders for curbside pickup.

Several Allegheny County store locations will be offering this service.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, they saw a 261% increase in online sales in just 15 days after they closed their physical stores on April 1st.

They expect the number of orders to increase this week.

Online sales in 2018 and 2019 were around $5 million.

As of April 1st, there have been over 23,000 orders totaling $2.1 million in sales.

With curbside pickup, this will allow the Liquor Control Board to meet more of the demand.

“I think I would probably engage in a curbside pickup myself. Yeah that sounds great. I think it’s the right thing for them to do. If you can pick up food from a restaurant why not liquor?,” said Masa Uicanin, a customer.

There are a few things people need to know about this curbside pickup.

Stores are taking a limited number of orders by phone.

Pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Curbside Pickup Orders Are For one order at a time, with a maximum order of 6 bottles

Purchases will be available by credit card only

As of right now, there are no plans to reopen physical stores.

