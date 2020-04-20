BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:free agent, Jarron Jones, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced Monday that they have signed free agent offensive lineman Jarron Jones.

Jones had previously played in the XFL for the New York Guardians.

Jones has minimal NFL experience, having signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft.

After being released the Giants, Jones spent time on the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squads.

Jones played college football at Notre Dame where he was a defensive tackle.

Comments