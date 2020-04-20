Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced Monday that they have signed free agent offensive lineman Jarron Jones.
Jones had previously played in the XFL for the New York Guardians.
We have signed T Jarron Jones.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/dYAOY0BQTp pic.twitter.com/GmKvEQmwMa
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 20, 2020
Jones has minimal NFL experience, having signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft.
After being released the Giants, Jones spent time on the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squads.
Jones played college football at Notre Dame where he was a defensive tackle.
You must log in to post a comment.