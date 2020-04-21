PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You Meals” for frontline workers battling the coronavirus in western Pennsylvania.

McDonald’s announced healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get free meals, starting tomorrow and lasting through May 5, as a way “to demonstrate appreciation for their selfless service.”

🚨 Friends. Family. Community. WE NEED YOU! ❤ Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal. If you know anyone who could use one, please like, tag in comment or retweet to let them know. We’d truly be proud to take their order. pic.twitter.com/5UzDKE4Z1w

— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 21, 2020