BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 360 New Deaths, Bringing Death Toll To 1,564
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You Meals” for frontline workers battling the coronavirus in western Pennsylvania.

McDonald’s announced healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get free meals, starting tomorrow and lasting through May 5, as a way “to demonstrate appreciation for their selfless service.”

Frontline workers can get a “Thank You Meal” for breakfast, lunch or dinner from the drive-thru or carry-out. The company will ask for proof of employment.

For more information about how the program workers, click here.

