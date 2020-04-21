BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 360 New Deaths, Bringing Death Toll To 1,564
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Firefighters, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several roads are closed while crews battle a fire that’s engulfing multiple house is Lawrenceville.

Pittsburgh Firefighters say a 3-alarm fire is tearing through multiple homes on Wickliff Street and McCandless Avenue in the Lawrenceville neighborhood.

“Heavy wind caused early difficulty in controlling the fire,” a tweet reads. “Please avoid the area as this is a very active scene.”

A viewer sent a photo of large flames and black smoke billowing from the scene.

(Photo Credit: Kurt Rech)

Pittsburgh Public Safety says McCandless Avenue is closed between Duncan Street and Stanton Avenue.

There is no word on injuries.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

