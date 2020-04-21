



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several roads are closed while crews battle a fire that’s engulfing multiple house is Lawrenceville.

Pittsburgh Firefighters say a 3-alarm fire is tearing through multiple homes on Wickliff Street and McCandless Avenue in the Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Multiple houses are on fire in the area of Wickliff St and McCandless Ave. The fire is currently 3 alarms. Heavy wind caused early difficulty in controlling the fire. Please avoid the area as this is a very active scene. pic.twitter.com/D3G9IdVDMl — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) April 21, 2020

#Breaking Two homes engulfed in fire in Lawrenceville. This is Wycliff Street and McCandless Avenue. The wind is making the flames and smoke worse, creating difficult conditions. More fire crews are arriving. @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/JDsqLLMckr — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) April 21, 2020

“Heavy wind caused early difficulty in controlling the fire,” a tweet reads. “Please avoid the area as this is a very active scene.”

A viewer sent a photo of large flames and black smoke billowing from the scene.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says McCandless Avenue is closed between Duncan Street and Stanton Avenue.

ALERT: @PghFireFighters continue to battle a 3-alarm, three-structure fire in Lawrenceville. McCandless Ave is closed between Duncan Street and Stanton Avenue. AVOID AREA. pic.twitter.com/g8QHl9JUcF — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 21, 2020

Pittsburgh (Lawrenceville): Multi-alarm fire – 5200 Wickliff Street; responders on scene and multiple roads closed in the area. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 21, 2020

There is no word on injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.