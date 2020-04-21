PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people are putting off and rescheduling doctor’s appointments, medical tests and screenings, but as the pandemic and the social isolation continue, physicians are encouraging people to communicate with their doctor so they can continue their care.

Kristine Sorensen talked with Dr. Tony Fiorillo, UPMC Internal Medicine Physician who also works with UPMC’s community medicine, about how family practice physicians and other doctors are adapting so they can still care for their patients.

Here’s their edited conversation.

Kristine Sorensen: If you’re like me, you have a lot of doctor’s appointments and medical appointments piling up that you’ve postponed or cancelled. So, tell me first of all, what should we be doing about our general physicals or annual type of appointments?

Dr. Tony Fiorillo: Yes, probably the most important thing is communicate with your physician about the upcoming appointment or even planning a future appointment….

The most important thing is that we believe that the patient and their health is paramount, and then discuss that with their physician to understand what is capable because I think the public does have a misperception that we’re not available, but we are and this is an essential service.

Kristine Sorensen: Tell me how a lot of doctors, who previously weren’t doing much telemedicine at all, are all of a sudden doing a lot of it.

Dr. Tony Fiorillo: I think they are doing it just out of sheer practicality, the need to practice….

After the societal separation, as well as being quarantined, we rapidly moved in about a 10 day period from doing 2 to 3 percent telehealth to doing well over 50 percent of patient interaction in primary care through audio visual.

It was very fast, and depending on the practice and depending on how far patients have to travel, some practices are doing up to 85 percent.