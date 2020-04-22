



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 29 additional Coronavirus cases Wednesday, as well as seven additional virus-related deaths.

The county death toll now stands at 74. Of reported deaths, 59 are confirmed, meaning the victim tested positive, and 15 are probable. All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 42-103, the Health Department says.

Cases county-wide have climbed to 1,088, that’s 1,052 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases, according to county officials.

Of all the cases, 196 patients have been or are hospitalized.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 22, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/RSkRUEB0qY — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 22, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard contains additional information on cases and is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 22, 2020

CORRECTED: The text below repeated a number, rather than providing the break out. It should read: “Of reported deaths, 59 are confirmed (had a positive test) & 5 are probable.” https://t.co/WYzgewIq7f — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 22, 2020

The Health Department says nearly 54 percent of the patients are female, and 46 percent of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range with 35%. The 50-64 age range and the 65 and over age range are tied at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 80 (7%)

25-49 – 377 (35%)

50-64 – 305 (28%)

65 + — 310 (28%)

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.