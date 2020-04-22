PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman in her 70s has been taken to the hospital following a duplex fire in Elliott.

The woman needed to be rescued by firefighters and then needed to be transported to the hospital, according to her relatives.

Relatives say she did not suffer any burns and is alert.

The woman is currently in the hospital and on a ventilator. Her family says the concern is that she may have inhaled smoke.

They also told KDKA’s Lindsay Ward that she has been battling cancer.

A firefighter was also evaluated by medics at the scene.

The fire started around 4:00 a.m. on Lorenz Avenue.

The damage done was done mostly to the living room and some smoke damage on the second floor.

A pot of water was found inside the sink and the woman’s family says she attempted to put the fire out herself.

