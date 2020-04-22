



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An 89-year-old man in Fayette County who survived the coronavirus is coming home.

Last week, Jim Toth’s daughter Cathy Majka told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso: “The doctors have called him an inspiration, a miracle and their success story.”

“He’s amazing. He’s a superstar despite having diabetes, high blood pressure,” Majka said. “Overall, he was in good shape for an 89-year-old.”

Majka says her dad did shop at several grocery stores last month, but they aren’t sure how he got the virus. His first symptom was a cold, then a sever fever.

Toth, a former machinist in the army, landed in the hospital after his fever reached more than 102 degrees. He tested positive for coronavirus and then was put on a ventilator.

His family had been prepared to say goodbye.

“Monday the 30th, we really weren’t sure what was going to happen. His kidney function was declining, his liver function was declining,” Majka said.

But the day doctors took Toth off the ventilator, Majka got to see her father. Then, things started looking up for the father of four.

“It had been two weeks since the symptoms started and he was able to get through the worst of it. And unfortunately, a lot of people aren’t able to get to that point,” Majka said.

Jim Toth is expected to be transported by an ambulance to Majka’s house in North Huntingdon Wednesday at 4 p.m.