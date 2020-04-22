Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a feral cat found in East Pittsburgh has tested positive for rabies.
The cat was picked up near the 600 block of Linden Avenue.
So far in 2020, there have been four animals that have tested positive for rabies in Allegheny County; a bat, a cat, a groundhog, and a raccoon.
The ACHD is reminding residents to watch for unusual behavior in animals and to make sure pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
They also are urging residents to call their local animal control if they witness an animal acting strange or becoming threatening.
