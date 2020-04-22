PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team and Allegheny County Airport have partnered to help pet owners in need.

On Friday, April 24 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., PAART will host a pet food distribution at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

The distribution will include over 80,000 pounds of dog food, including 40,000 pounds recently purchased by PAART.

“PAART is pleased to be teaming up with the Allegheny County Airport Authority because Allegheny County Airport is our home,” said Jonathan Plesset, a co-founder of PAART. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to help people in the communities surrounding the airport, and throughout the Pittsburgh region, in a time of great need. The Airport Authority has been most supportive of our mission, and we appreciate their understanding and flexibility.”

Pet owners in the area that plan to attend are asked to form a line in the airport’s parking lot in order to prevent congestion along Lebanon Church Road.

Our region’s airports are a key part of the community, including Allegheny County Airport, and we’re focused on using our facilities to help the region,” said Traci Clark, Vice President, Allegheny County Airport. “We are grateful to PAART for the contributions it makes to our community throughout the year, and we are happy to assist the organization, especially now when its resources are desperately needed.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in the region, PAART has purchased 160,000 pounds of pet food to donate to animal shelters, food banks, and individual households.