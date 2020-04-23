PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC and United States Department of Agriculture announced two pet cats have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a press release, the cats are the first pets in the United States to test positive.

The cats lived in separate parts of New York and both had mild respiratory illnesses.

One cat came from a home where no one had tested positive for coronavirus, while the second cat’s owner tested positive.

Eight animals from the Bronx Zoo in New York are also recovering after testing positive.

Zoo officials believe the five tigers and three lions were exposed by a zoo worker.

The Wildlife Conservation Society says all eight zoo animals are doing well.

Worldwide, a handful of dogs and cats have tested positive.

Animals require unique tests, so testing them does not take resources away from humans.

David Dorn, a veterinarian at West Liberty Animal Hospital, says research indicates some animals are more susceptible than others.

“There is some documentation and some reports that cats and ferrets seem to be more susceptible to the virus than dogs and other species,” Dorn said.

Researchers are still learning about coronavirus in pets, but the CDC says there’s little evidence indicating pets have a significant role in spreading it.

Dorn adds its rare to see coronavirus in a household pet.

“There have not been enough reports that I would say it’s a problem for our pets,” Dorn said.

Officials recommend taking precautions to protect your pet.

The CDC recommends limiting your pet’s interactions with other people and animals outside the house, keeping cats indoors, walking dogs on a leash and staying away from places like dog parks.

With zoo animals testing positive, the Pittsburgh Zoo tells KDKA in a statement they are taking extra precautions.

“While the zoo remains closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, our dedicated caretakers and veterinarians have been continuing to provide the highest standards of care and welfare for our animals on site. “To ensure the safety of the animals and the staff, our animal care specialists have been wearing gloves and masks. In addition, we have continued to deep clean all areas of the property. “At this time, our animal residents are behaving normally. They are being well cared for during this crisis, as staff have been spending additional time with them to keep them enriched and engaged with new toys, training sessions, and special treats. “Our animal care specialists are always alert to changing behaviors in our animals and inform the veterinary team whenever necessary.”

Currently, the CDC is not recommending routine testing for animals.