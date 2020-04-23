PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thanks to a generation donation from Gloria Horn and Gloria Horn Sewing Studio, the entire Pittsburgh Police force including the training academy will now be fully equipped with masks.

“Every single Pittsburgh Police Officer, detective, supervisor, even the clerks that work in our buildings all have these masks from Gloria,” said Sgt. Costa who leads the Pittsburgh Police Community Outreach Office.

Gloria’s staff and several volunteers worked hand-in-hand with Gloria to initially create masks for departments in the South Hills and eventually decided that they didn’t have to stop there.

“I read an article that in New York City 1 out of 6 police officers could not report to work because they were exposed or sick, and I thought we cannot have this happen in Pittsburgh,” Horn said. “We were giving out masks to Mt Lebanon, Castle Shannon, Dormont, and I thought we all use the city and we all have so much pride in Pittsburgh so it was time to take care of the City of Pittsburgh.”

According to Horn, her studio has now donated well over 7,000 masks to several different organizations.

“We quit counting at 7,000 masks but that was 10 days ago so we’re thinking it’s about 9,000 masks we’ve donated,” she said.