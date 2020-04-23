Comments
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about a 2015 homicide in Fayette County.
Billy James was shot and killed on Halloween morning in 2015.
Police say he was involved in a large fight at the Double Vision Bar & Grille in North Union Township.
He was shot multiple times as the fight spilled into the parking lot.
He was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital.
Call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.