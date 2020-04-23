BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, County-Wide Cases Total 1,149 And Statewide Cases Total 37,053
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about a 2015 homicide in Fayette County.

Billy James was shot and killed on Halloween morning in 2015.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say he was involved in a large fight at the Double Vision Bar & Grille in North Union Township.

He was shot multiple times as the fight spilled into the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital.

Call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 with any information.

