PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say outside linebacker Bud Dupree has signed his franchise tender.
The team placed the tag on Dupree in mid-March, shortly before free agency got started.
LB Bud Dupree has signed his franchise tender.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/AKwf8Xs3od pic.twitter.com/qs0RVy20sC
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 23, 2020
Dupree finished the 2019 season with a career-high 11.5 sacks, recording at least four sacks in each of his first five seasons with the Steelers for a total of 31 ½ career sacks.
