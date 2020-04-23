BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 1,156 New Cases, Bringing Total To 35,684
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say outside linebacker Bud Dupree has signed his franchise tender.

The team placed the tag on Dupree in mid-March, shortly before free agency got started.

Dupree finished the 2019 season with a career-high 11.5 sacks, recording at least four sacks in each of his first five seasons with the Steelers for a total of 31 ½ career sacks.

