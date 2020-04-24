



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of Coronavirus across the county Friday, bringing the total case count to 1,177.

That’s 1,146 confirmed cases and 31 probable cases, according to health officials.

Of all the cases, health officials say 208 patients have been or are presently hospitalized.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 71 deaths. Of reported deaths, 64 are confirmed, which means the patient had positive test, and seven probable.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 24, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/d9eDf35Won — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 24, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard contains additional information on cases and is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 24, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of the patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The age breakdown statistics have changed a little since Thursday.

The 65 and older age range has climbed over the 50-64 age range for the second total number of cases. Twenty-nine percent of the cases are in the 65 and older bracket, 28% in the 50-64 bracket. The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range with 35%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 81 (7%)

25-49 – 409 (35%)

50-64 – 333 (28%)

65 + — 336 (29%)

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.