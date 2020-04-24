



AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – There was an outpouring of support from a Beaver County community after a local business owner dies from COVID-19.

Nearly 400 cars with signs and flags drove past the Bohn-Matich Funeral Home in Ambridge on Friday to show support to Paul Bohn’s family.

KDKA first told you about Bohn when he, his wife and son all contracted the coronavirus within a week of each other. Their message to the community was to make sure you were practicing social distancing because they didn’t realize how serious the virus was until it hit their family hard.

Over a week later, Bohn passed away at West Penn Hospital with his family on Zoom.

With social distancing in effect, the family couldn’t hold a typical funeral so the local chamber of commerce decided to hold a celebration of life parade.

“The family was really our motivation behind it. It’s a horrible time to lose a loved one and to not have that community support and outcry of just what an awesome celebration of the life that Paul led,” said Kim Villella with the Ambridge Chamber of Commerce.

The Bohn family tells KDKA they were shocked to see how many people turned up to support them and were blessed to have an opportunity to say goodbye with the community.